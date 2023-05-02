Asif calls for panel to probe facilitation by judiciary in abrogation of Constitution

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday once again zeroed in on the judiciary saying that a special committee should be formed to investigate facilitation by the judiciary in the abrogation of the Constitution over the years.

During his fiery speech in the National Assembly (NA), Asif while reiterating that they respect judiciary demanded the Supreme Court (SC) to handover details of the proceeding of the election suo moto case.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, directed the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) to provide copies of the Parliament proceedings related to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023. The bill reduces the powers of the top judge, and the copies are required to better understand the concerns of lawmakers.

The minister asserted that the parliament is the custodian of the Constitution while accusing that an institution is trying its best to ensure that the incumbent assembly doesn’t complete its term.

The defence minister recalled that two judges refused to be part of the bench, but they were included in it to contrive a verdict of 3-2 in the election delay case.

He criticized the judiciary saying that it allowed a military dictator to prolong his rule and even tamper with the Constitution.

Asif asked what the apex court would do to atone for its past mistakes while asking his fellow lawmakers to defend the Parliament.

The minister categorically said that the Parliament will not sacrifice its prime minister this time as he named the former premiers disqualified by the top court.

You are asking us to sit for dialogue, but first you should first fix your house; he said this in reference to apparent rifts among the judges of the top court.

He also accused the judiciary of facilitating a political party.