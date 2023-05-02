Tauqir Zia believes Babar Azam should be skipper in two formats

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) former chairman Lt Gen (R) Tauqir Zia said on Monday that it would be injustice with Babar Azam if he is removed as the captain.

Tauqir Zia said that he was against Babar Azam’s appointment as captain in all three formats so he should be skipper in two formats.

Speaking on the topic of India’s tour of Pakistan, he said that Indian Cricket Board cannot do anything as Indian government controls everything.

He said that Indian government was doing injustice with Muslims as well and they do not want good relations with Pakistan.

Tauqir Zia also talked about Pakistan’s team Director Mickey Arthur and said that he is also working as the coach of Derbyshire county in England, so he would have to keep balance between both sides.

He said that it was actually true that foreign coaches are better than Pakistani coaches, because they do not select players on the basis of references and friendships.

Lt Gen (R) Tauqir Zia had served as the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from 1999 to 2003 and took steps for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan during his tenure.