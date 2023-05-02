Joint parliament session now rescheduled to Thursday
Session was earlier set to be held on May 15
The schedule of the joint session of Parliament has been changed. The meeting will now be held on May 4 at 11 am.
The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a formal circular regarding the change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament.
According to the circular, the joint session will now be held on May 4 at 11am at the Parliament House.
Earlier, the session was summoned for May 15.
The National Assembly Speaker changed the schedule of the joint session under the powers conferred under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings Rules of the Parliament 1973.