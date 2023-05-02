Joint parliament session now rescheduled to Thursday

The schedule of the joint session of Parliament has been changed. The meeting will now be held on May 4 at 11 am.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a formal circular regarding the change in the schedule of the joint session of the Parliament.

According to the circular, the joint session will now be held on May 4 at 11am at the Parliament House.

Earlier, the session was summoned for May 15.

The National Assembly Speaker changed the schedule of the joint session under the powers conferred under Rule 4 of the Joint Sittings Rules of the Parliament 1973.