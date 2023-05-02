ETPB Chairman resigns from his post

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gillani has now been removed from his post on complaints of alleged irregularities.

Habib ur Rahman Gillani was appointed by former prime minister Imran Khan on the last day of his power.

Sources claimed Federal Minister Talha Mehmood asked for a resignation from Habib-ur-Rehman to resign, on which, Gillani resigned immediately.

It is pertinent to note that Gillani was appointed had also served PITB chairman in 2018.

Read More: ‘Feels like home’: Sikhs visiting Pakistan fall in love with hospitality