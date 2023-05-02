Supreme Court of Pakistan announces summer vacation 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has approved the summer vacation for Supreme Court judges.

Apex court Registrar has issued vacations notification.

According to the registrar’s notification, Supreme Court will have summer vacation from June 15 to September 11.

The holidays will also apply to Principal Seat Islamabad and Provincial Branch.

However, the notification said urgent cases will continue to be heard during vacations.

It is pertinent to note that in the last three years, important cases have also been heard during the holidays.

Read More: Ogra made no recommendation for reduction of petroleum prices: Ishaq Dar

Read More: SC refuses plea to form full court on bill trimming CJP’s powers