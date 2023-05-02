Ogra made no recommendation for reduction of petroleum prices: Ishaq Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday dismissed all reports that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had proposed a decrease in petroleum prices for Pakistan.

The various media reports stated that Ogra had sent a summary to the government, recommending a decrease of up to Rs15 in prices of the petroleum products.

Ogra had recommended a reduction in the price of petrol by Rs10 to Rs12 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs10 to Rs15 per litre while it has proposed a Rs15 per litre decrease in light-speed diesel price.

The regulatory body has also proposed the government keep the prices unchanged to overcome the budget deficit.

Despite these reports, the finance minister declared all of them to be baseless and untrue in a tweet.

He stated, “Some reports have been circulating in the press and electronic media stating that OGRA made the recommendation to the government for a reduction in the price of Motor Spirit/Petrol with effect from May 1, which are baseless and untrue.”

The price of a domestic cylinder, meanwhile has been increased by Rs58 and that of the commercial cylinder by Rs222.

According to a notification issued by Orgra, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs5 across the country for March, after which the price of the gas per kilogram has increased to Rs229.

The notification states that the price of a commercial cylinder of LPG reached Rs10,619.