Ogra drops ‘gas bomb’ on commercial, domestic consumers

Burdening the inflation-stricken masses even further, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs5 per kilogram.

The price of a domestic cylinder has been increased by Rs58 and that of commercial cylinder by Rs222.

According to a notification issued by Orgra, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs5 across the country for March, after which the price of the gas per kilogram has increased to Rs229.

The notification states that the price of a commercial cylinder of LPG reached Rs10,619.

