Scientists discover fungi that can consume plastic

Australian scientists have discovered a plastic-eating fungus, demonstrating the ability to break down plastic within an unprecedented timeframe of 140 days. This could revolutionize the global recycling crisis.

The researchers at the University of Sydney have harnessed the power of backyard mould to break down one of the most stubborn plastics, polypropylene, in a record time of just 140 days.

The findings, published in the science journal NPJ Materials Degradation, highlight the effectiveness of two types of fungi, Aspergillus terreus and Engyodontium album, in attacking small samples of polypropylene.

These fungi, typically found in plants and soil, were able to break down 27% of the plastic in just 90 days, and completely degrade it after 140 days, when exposed to ultraviolet rays or heat.

Polypropylene is commonly used to make takeaway containers, cling film, and ice-cream tubs, and while it is recyclable, an estimated 13,500 tonnes of it still ends up in Australian landfills every year due to contamination or mixed materials.

This breakthrough in plastic degradation could have a major impact on the global recycling crisis and potentially reduce the amount of plastic waste that accumulates in landfills.