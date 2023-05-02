Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd May 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd May 2023 May 02, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 2PM | SAMAA TV | 2nd May 2023 Recommended SC refuses plea to form full court on bill trimming CJP’s powers Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion Fatima Bhutto laments Sindh govt’s failure to address ghost schools issue Related Stories Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine How your dress color can affect your summer experience? Experts weigh in I reply with “Labbayk”; Mufti Qavi says he ‘never breaks woman’s heart’ Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ loses fans over portrayal of ‘brainless’ female characters Eidul Adha to fall on this day Massive raid at Islamabad International Airport