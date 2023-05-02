Fatima Bhutto laments Sindh govt’s failure to address ghost schools issue

Granddaughter of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto, author and activist Fatima Bhutto on Tuesday bashed the Sindh government for ignoring the issue of ghost schools in the province.

The newly wedded took to Twitter and shared a picture of in Sajwal district which was dysfunctional for months, penned that “In February, I had posted the ghost school of Sajawal February, this ghost school was empty due to the corruption of the Sindh government.”

“Nothing has been done. What teachers are registered as working here? They’re taking govt salaries. We should know their names,” she questioned.

In another tweet, the renowned author shared a picture of the hospital that was under construction for years and penned “And the corruption continues: this is the Sajawal taluka hospital - construction was started 10 years ago and left like this, skeletal. Women delivering babies have to drive all the way to Larkana to get basic medical attention, sometimes dying on the short journey.”

“This is corruption in practice- no schools, no hospital. You know where the money is going, the whole country knows. And generations will pay for it,” she added.