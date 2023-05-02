Stocks rally ahead of govt-PTI talks for ‘political stability’

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a rally on the first day of the business week with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising record 407 points or 0.98 percent during intraday trading.

The market retaliated following reports that Pakistan and the IMF had almost concluded an agreement and expected breakthrough between the arch rivals government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PSX rally pushed the index to 41,925.65.

However, QUICE, POWERPS and SHNI are among the top decliners.

Read More: Stocks rally on the last day of week