IHC issues orders seeking security for hearing on Imran’s bail pleas tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court has directed the capital police inspector general and the district administration to make security arrangements for a hearing on the interim bail application of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in nine cases tomorrow.

In the wake of Imran Khan’s possible appearance in the high court in nine cases, the court registrar issued a circular on Tuesday.

The hearing on the PTI chief’s interim bail applications is scheduled for 2pm tomorrow.

The entry of lawyers and journalists to Court Room No 1 will be ensured through a special pass, the circular stated.

Employees of the Islamabad High Court, judicial staff will be exempted from the pass, 15 lawyers will be allowed inside the courtroom with Imran Khan, the circular added.

Moreover, 10 lawyers from the attorney general and advocate general’s office will be able to go to the courtroom, 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association will be allowed inside the courtroom, the instructions stated.

The administration has been instructed not to bar those who possess the special passes and department cards from the court premises.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb will hear the case tomorrow.