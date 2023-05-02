Corruption, terrorism cases: Parvez Elahi granted protective bail

The Lahore High Court has granted former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi protective bail in separate cases of terrorism and corruption.

He was granted protective bail in the anti-corruption case until May 15, while in the case filed under terrorism and other charges, he was allowed relief till May 4.

The court told the PTI leader that if a new case is filed, he is supposed to file a new application for protective bail.

Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard Elahi’s plea.

His lawyer contended that the high court had approved a protective bail in the anti-corruption case on April 2. However, a raid was conducted on his client’s house to arrest him.

Elahi has also been booked under terrorism and other charges in a case filed in the Ghalib Market police station following a midnight raid by the anti-corruption department at his residence in Lahore.

The court directed Elahi to approach the court concerned for a bail in the terrorism case.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader’s bail plea in the terrorism case was fixed for hearing before another bench to be headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

His lawyer had contended that cases were being filed on a daily basis, and filed a petition for a protective bail in the terrorism case earlier in the day.

The Punjab government, anti-corruption department, Ghalib Market police station and others were made parties in the petition.

The petitioner wants to approach the court concerned in the said case. He requests the high court to grant anticipatory bail to approach the court concerned, the petition mentioned.

The plea also asked the court to bar the police from arresting and harassing Parvez Elahi.

Contempt of court plea

Moreover, the former chief minister also filed a contempt of court petition with the LHC, maintaining that an operation was carried out by the police to arrest him despite court orders.

The Punjab inspector general of police, the anti-corruption director general and others have been made parties in the petition.

Elahi told the court that he had been granted protective bail till May 6, yet an operation was carried out by the police to arrest him.

The police’s attempt is clearly tantamount to contempt of court, he stated.

Elahi sought contempt of court action against the Punjab police chief and others for violating the court order.