Pakistan confirms third monkeypox case

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a case of monkey pox in Mandi Bahauddin—third case in Punjab—from a foreign returned passenger.

The NIH confirmed that monkeypox infected person came to Pakistan after traveling from abroad and had a check-up due to deterioration of health.

The team from DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin sent samples to NIH Islamabad and later the health institute confirmed it.

Punjab Health Minister’s statement

“The condition of the patient is out of danger,” Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said.

He said now the patient has been paced under isolation at home.

Health minister said, “We are testing the patient again from the lab of Punjab.”

The minister said there are currently seven suspected cases of monkeypox in Punjab.

