Karachi boy converts pressure cooker into coffee machine

In a world where entrepreneurs are constantly coming up with innovative ways to stand out, a 21-year-old boy from Karachi, Abdul Samad, has made waves by creating his own coffee machine using a pressure cooker.

Turning a pressure cooker into a coffee machine is definitely a unique idea. It shows that with a bit of ingenuity, everyday items can be repurposed for different uses.

What’s more impressive is that Samad has turned his passion for coffee-making into a full-fledged business, selling his homemade coffee and tea for just 80 rupees.

Samad’s journey started when he decided to take matters into his own hands and create a coffee machine that would be both cost-effective and efficient. He began by researching online and watching tutorials.

After a few days of experimentation, the young boy succeeded in creating his own coffee machine. He tested it out and was delighted to see that it worked perfectly. He was now able to make coffee quickly and easily, without the need for any expensive equipment.

With innovative pressure cooker invention, Abdul Samad started selling his homemade coffee. His coffee was an instant hit, and soon people from all over the city were coming to taste his coffee.

As his business grew, Samad began to introduce new flavors of tea, including chocolate and other exciting varieties. The 21-year-old focused on quality ingredients and affordable prices, and soon his reputation as a coffee and tea connoisseur began to spread far and wide.

It would be interesting to know more about how he did it, and what kind of coffee he is able to make with his homemade machine.

Hence, Abdul Samad has been invited to be a guest on Samaa TV’s popular programme, Naya Din, where he shared his story. His appearance on Naya Din promises to be an engaging and informative episode, offering viewers a chance to hear a unique and inspiring story.

Watch the video here:

Abdul Samad’s story is one of perseverance, hard work, and dedication. It shows that with a little ingenuity and a lot of passion, anyone can achieve their dreams and make a difference.