ECP puts off contempt case hearing against Fawad Chaudhry till May 16

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry till May 16.

A four-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner heard the contempt case against PTI’s stalwart, while Fawad’s council Mirza Asif Abbas appeared before the electoral watchdog.

During the hearing, lawyer Asif told the ECP that some contempt cases have been adjourned till May 18.

The electoral body asked the lawyer that did he submit the power of attorney?, to which he replied in the negative, saying he is Fawad Chaudhry’s proxy lawyer.

To which CEC said the PTI leader’s previous council had also appeared as a proxy lawyer and did not submit power of attorney.

“Today is the fourth hearing, from January to May, will the case continue like this? The other cases of contempt of the Election Commission are different,” remarked CEC.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed that the council submit response in the next hearing otherwise Fawad to face a charge sheet and adjourned the hearing till May 16.