US Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade amid IMF delays

The US Dollar, on the first day of the trading week, halted the advance of Pakistani Rupee in the early morning interbank trading as greenback reached Rs284.10.

The American currency remained unchanged at Rs290 in the open market.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated multiple times in recent weeks that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) would be inked soon with the International Monitory Fund (IMF) as Pakistan has ‘completed’ all conditions for IMF loan revival programme.

It is pertinent to note that last month IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a news briefing in Washington on Thursday said, “My hope is that with the goodwill of everyone, with the implementation of what has been already agreed by the Pakistani authorities, we can complete our current programme successfully.”

Read More: Dollar sees a slight jump after Eid