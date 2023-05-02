Abbasi does not expect too much from govt-PTI talks

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said government held negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) twice in the past and both times PTI held it ‘bad intentions’.

He accused National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making fake cases against people.

He asked courts to install camera for live streaming of case hearing so people could know real story of so-called corruption cases.

Referring to LNG reference against him said, 13 people have been wandering around the courts for last three years.

“NAB chairman has been changed but I would suggest reading the law,” he added.

Former premier asked courts to take suo-motu notice on the so-called drama of NAB as people have been languishing in jails for 15 years.

ECP job is to hold elections

Abbasi said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be prepared for elections regardless any other party was ready or not.

“The party which wants to participate will take it,” Abbasi added.

He said conducting elections is not the job of PML-N.