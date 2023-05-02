Judicial Complex vandalism: Imran, PTI leaders’ interim bail extended till 17th

An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other nominated party leaders till May 17 in a case of vandalism at the Judicial Complex.

PTI leaders Asad Umar, Umar Ayub, Ali Nawaz, Hammad Azhar, Hassaan Niazi and others were present in the ATC, while the pleas of Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser and Zulfi Bukhari for exemption from appearance were approved.

The suspect’s lawyer said PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail application is scheduled in the Islamabad High Court for May 3. He sought an extension in his client’s interim bail till a decision on the bail application.

The court told Farrukh Habib he did not appear in the last hearings, and it seemed he had been picked up.

PTI leader’s lawyers Babar Awan appeared in court along with Naeem Panjotha and Ali Bukhari.

Cases have been registered against the PTI leaders in Golra and CTD police stations against the alleged vandalism at the Judicial Complex during Imran Khan’s appearance on March 18.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Asad Umar said when the PTI announced a rally on Labor Day, roads were blocked by placing containers.

He further said there is neither a Constitution nor law in the country right now. Statements are being made against the courts, but the Supreme Court has showed restraint.

Imran Khan has given the government an opportunity to hold elections on the same day through negotiations.

“If advantage is not taken of this opportunity, not only politicians, but the country will also suffer,” he maintained.

Details of cases sought

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have approached the Islamabad High Court, seeking a detailed report of the allegedly over 100 cases registered against them.

Thousands of workers have been arrested, many are still missing, the petition maintained. A detailed report on the cases should be sought, it asked.