Dust storm causes fatal US car crash; kills six

At least six people have been killed and more than 30 others injured in a dust storm that caused dozens of vehicles to crash along a major highway in central Illinois, officials said.

As per authorities, the dust storm caused more than 70 vehicles to crash. About 20 commercial motor vehicles and 60 passenger cars were involved in the crashes, including two tractor-trailers that caught fire.

Police officials stated that the crashes were caused by “excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility”.

Reportedly, 37 people were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. Those injured in the wrecks ranged in age from 2 to 80 years old, said police.

One of those killed in the wrecks was 88-year-old Shirley Harper. Officials still were working to identify the five others who were killed.

I-55 is currently shut down in both directions as officials investigate and clear vehicles. The director of Montgomery County’s Emergency Management Agency stated that first responders had a difficult time responding to the scene due to the thick dust.

“This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we really haven’t experienced locally,” he added.