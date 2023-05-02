All Pakistanis stranded in Sudan evacuated: FO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday announced that the evacuation process in war-torn Sudan has been completed, and over 1000 stranded Pakistanis have been safely evacuated from the country.

The ministry stated, “Our evacuation operations out of Sudan have ended with the successful and safe evacuation of over 1000 Pakistanis.”

However, the ministry also stated that evacuations through Jeddah will continue until the last Pakistani returns safely.

The ministry expressed gratitude for the support of China and Saudi Arabia during the evacuation operation.

Sudan hosted 1.13 million refugees before the conflict started – one of the largest refugee populations in Africa – including some 800,000 from South Sudan.

More than 500 people have been reported killed since fighting erupted between Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The chaos and bloodshed, now in its third week, have sparked a mass exodus to neighbouring countries including Egypt, Chad and the Central African Republic.

The fighting has also triggered a mass exodus of foreigners and international staff, with countries the world over launching frantic evacuations by land, sea and air.