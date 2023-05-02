US to back Pakistani govt ‘reflective of people’s will’

State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States would support and look forward to engaging any government in Pakistan that is reflective of the will of the masses.

Patel’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Monday about free and fair elections issues and democratic values in Pakistan.

Responding to a question regarding the annual report of the US Commission on Religious Freedom report which recommended including India in the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) list over serious discrimination against Muslims and other minorities, spox said the US Commission is an independent commission established to provide policy recommendations to the President, to the Secretary of State, and Congress.

Read also: US disavows Khalilzad’s comments on Pakistan’s politics

“Governments or other entities that have questions or comments about this report should reach out to the commission directly,” he added.

Commenting on senior members of Congress raising the issues of free and fair elections in Pakistan, Mr Patel said we would support and look forward to engaging any government in Pakistan that is reflective of the will of the Pakistani people.

“We certainly don’t have anything to say on internal or domestic politics or dynamics there. And I would refer you to Congressman Sherman to speak to his comments. I’ve not seen those,” the official said.