LHC refuses to issue orders against arresting Elahi

The Lahore High Court has rejected the plea for orders against arresting former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, saying until a report is submitted, it cannot issue such a directive.

The court was hearing a petition of PTI President Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh against the police and anti-corruption raid on their residence.

Also Read: Police raid ex-CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Gujrat once again

A detailed report has been sought from the anti-corruption director general and Punjab inspector general of police on the next hearing.

The court rejected the lawyers’ plea for issuing orders against arresting Elahi.

“Under which law can the court order not to arrest him,” Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar questioned.

The counsel responded that there have been such examples in the past.

Also Read: Salik Hussain makes startling revelations about political feud with Elahis

The court noted that it cannot issue any such order until an official report is furnished.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended that raids are being conducted by the police and anti-corruption and new FIRs filed every day.

The family’s Gujrat’s residence was also raided last night, the lawyer added.

“Let them use force. We will see when the matter comes to court,” the judge commented.

Also Read: Elahi’s son moves LHC against ‘illegal’ raid, as police book ex-CM in terrorism case

The court directed the IGP and anti-corruption DG to work within the ambit of law.

The lawyer told the judge that the Lahore High Court had approved Parvez Elahi’s plea for a protective bail.

“You have not attached the FIR copy,” Justice Dogar noted.

Bail to suspects

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore approved the post-arrest bail of 15 suspects arrested during the raid on Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s house.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the decision on the bails.

The bails were approved against surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

Ghalib Market police had registered a case against the suspects following a raid on PTI President Elahi’s residence.

The 19 suspects were presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court on Saturday where the court rejected the police’s request for their physical remand, and sent 17 of them on 14-day judicial remand.