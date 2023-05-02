ATC grants post-arrest bail to PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur

Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore granted the bail to PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur against Rs50,000 surety bonds in threats to Police case.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Ijaz Ahmad Butar pronounced the verdict. Gandapur had filed a post-arrest bail.

It is pertinent to note that Race Course Police registered a case against PTI leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur was arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police outside the Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on April 7.

He took alleged refuge in the premises of the High Court to avoid arrest.

According to initial report from Dera Ismail Khan, a heavy contingent of police was present outside the High Court since Thursday morning.

SAMAA TV reported, police did not disclose in which case PTI senior leader was arrested.