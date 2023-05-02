Imran Khan’s plea for dismissal of 121 cases to be taken up today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is set to take up today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

Imran Khan has been directed to attach certified documents along with his petition.

The former prime minister is likely to appear in the Lahore High Court.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, will conduct the hearing. The bench also includes Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafique.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had appealed to the Lahore High Court to dismiss 121 cases.

On Saturday, the LHC fixed the PTI chairman’s plea seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

The petition named the federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment director general, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.