Imran alleges another assassination attempt on him on the cards

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join investigation in all the cases registered against him.

The larger LHC bench ruled that on Friday at 2pm, the investigating officers will go to Zaman Park for investigation.

“The Punjab government will submit its investigation report to the court,” it stated.

The court then adjourned hearing of the case till May 8.

The LHC was hearing Imran Khan’s petition seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him. The former prime minister was present in the Lahore High Court.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, is conducting the hearing. The bench also includes Justice Alia Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq and Justice Amjad Rafique.

During the hearing, Imran requested some reports from the court and once again alleged that he was repeating for the third time that his life was still in danger.

“Today I am telling the court for the third time that they want to kill me,” Imran told the court, adding there have been two assassination attempts on him.

“Whenever I try to step out of the house, they try to kill me,” he alleged.

Imran’s lawyer said the petitioner’s fundamental rights are being violated, adding this is being done on political grounds so that elections are not held.

Cases are being filed on the application of the police, the lawyer remarked, adding his client is 71 years old and cannot seek bails every day.

Justice Najafi asked the counsel to argue on the plea to dismiss the cases.

The lawyer said all cases against Imran Khan were lodged with malafide intentions.

Justice Alia Neelum asked the lawyer to identify the FIR in which the PTI chief was nominated.

When Justice Haq asked how many cases were registered against Imran, the lawyer said his client had obtained interim bail in 25 cases.

Imran Khan was earlier directed to attach certified documents along with his petition.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan had appealed to the Lahore High Court to dismiss 121 cases.

On Saturday, the LHC fixed the PTI chairman’s plea seeking the dismissal of 121 cases registered against him.

The petition named the federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment director general, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents.