Six Pakistani brothers die in Saudi accident

Six brothers from Pakistan have been killed while five others sustained severe injuries in a horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia, the state media reported.

According to the details, two vehicles collided on the highway connecting Taif Governorate with the Al-Baha region. Following the crash, the parents and three siblings—two daughters and a son— were shifted to intensive care in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Reem, Salim, Muhammad, Saud Yahya and Hamdan. The deceased were from Pakistan’s Punjab province and went to Saudi Arabia on a visit visa.

The unfortunate incident occurred when they were returning to Riyadh after performing Umrah.

The eldest deceased was 17-year-old while the youngest one was two-and-a-half-year-old. A four-year-old girl miraculously survived the accident. She survived without any injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle also died.

Reportedly, the funeral prayers have been performed after the Asr prayer. They were buried in a cemetery in Taif Governorate.

A kin narrated the details, said Saudi local media.