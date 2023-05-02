Two persons arrested for allegedly carrying 84 kg heroin on 686.1 km journey

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday intercepted drug smugglers in two ‘major’ operations on Quetta-Karachi Road on Regional Cooperation for Development Highway RCD Highway.

ANF arrested two suspects arrested and recovered 84 kg hashish recovered from a minibus going from Quetta to Karachi as the marijuana was secretly hidden in the secret compartments of the bus.

In the second operation, 120 kg hashish was recovered from the truck and two accused were also arrested.

ANF spokesperson said cases were registered against the arrested accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

In a separate incident near private housing society and arrested two accused and recovered three grams of cocaine, two grams of ice and 180 drug pills were recovered from the accused.