Khunjerab Pass to remain accessible throughout Year

China has agreed to keep the Khunjerab Pass open throughout the year for trade and travel activities, a PPP leader from Gilgit-Baltistan revealed.

Amjad Hussain, who is the party’s regional president, stated that Chinese authorities had also agreed to ease restrictions on the import of several items from Pakistan.

Mr Hussain, who recently met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad, said that the land route between Pakistan and China would remain accessible throughout the year. The opening of the Khunjerab Pass all year round has been a long-standing demand of the GB people, and Mr Hussain had requested the foreign minister to take up the matter with the Chinese authorities.

The foreign minister has given his assurance that the border will remain open for trade and travel activities, said Mr Hussain, who is also the opposition leader in the GB assembly. This development will not only contribute to the local economy but also benefit the entire country, he added.

According to authorities, arrangements have been made to keep the Pass open throughout the year. They said snow removal machines have been placed by the Chinese government to clear snow for smooth traffic flow during winter.

Currently, trade and travel through the Khunjerab Pass, which is the world’s highest paved road, is carried out from April to December.

The decision to keep the Pass open all year round will boost trade and tourism activities between Pakistan and China. It will also provide a much-needed lifeline to the local economy and offer greater convenience and accessibility to tourists visiting the region. The move is being hailed as a positive step towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.