Police raid ex-CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Gujrat once again

Gujarat Police raided residences of former chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain.

Police surrounded Kunjah House and Nat House for over an hour.

A heavy contingent of police conducted an operation at four places in the night while apart from Kanjah House and Nat House and police also conducted an operation at Nishan-e-Haider House and Sindhu House.

It is pertinent to note that Police also raided Waris Sindhu a close aide of former federal minister Moonis Elahi.

The other residence was of Nishan-e-Haider House belonged to Sheikh Shehkaz Aslam, who registered against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah a few months ago. He was the plaintiff in that case.

SAMAA TV reported no one from the Chaudhry family was present at four locations.

Police found only employees at the Chauhdary brother residences.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain already said that the procedure followed in the entire episode of the police raid at his family residence on Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore a few days ago was unacceptable.

In a statement, Shujaat said Pakistan is currently surrounded by several problems, adding some people want to create a doubtful situation in Pakistan by giving it a wrong angle.

Earlier, PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and 18 others have been booked in a case of pelting stones at and violence on the police during a raid of the anti-corruption department on his residence late on Friday night.

The case was registered at Lahore’s Ghalib Market police station under 13 provisions, including terrorism and murder.