Bus accident in Bahawalnagar leaves 32 police trainees injured

At least 32 police personnel were injured when a speeding bus overturned on Arifwala Road in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

The bus was carrying recruits who were returning to their centre after the Eid holidays. According to police officials, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, who fled the scene.

The injured were immediately shifted to the district hospital for medical treatment. The incident is the latest in a string of deadly road accidents that have occurred in the country in recent months, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

In a separate incident, six people, including the bride’s mother, were killed when a passenger bus taking people to a wedding ceremony overturned due to flood water in Larkana. The incident occurred when the bus fell into the flood water due to an embankment, and several people were trapped under the bus.

Despite several hours of relief efforts, operations had to be halted due to low visibility after sunset. However, local residents stepped in and ordered heavy machinery at their own expense to continue the rescue efforts.

Such tragic accidents serve as a reminder of the need for greater attention to be paid to road safety in the country. The authorities must take urgent action to ensure that drivers are held accountable for their actions, and that the necessary measures are in place to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.