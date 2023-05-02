Blackburn’s play-off hopes hanging by a thread after Luton draw

Blackburn’s hopes of qualifying for the Championship play-offs are no longer solely in their own hands following a 1-1 draw at home to Luton on Monday.

Hayden Carter headed in his first Rovers goal four minutes from time at Ewood Park and the hosts almost snatched a win late on when Sammie Szmodics volleyed against the crossbar.

Wales international Tom Lockyer had given third-placed Luton, already in the play-offs, the lead from Carlton Morris’s cross shortly after half-time.

Blackburn must now beat Millwall in their final game of the regular season to have a chance of a top-six finish, but they would still fall short if either West Brom or Sunderland won as well.

Earlier, Rotherham guaranteed their Championship survival with a 1-0 win over 10-man Middlesbrough.

The Millers had been relegated in each of their previous three second-tier campaigns.

But Hakeem Odoffin’s second-half winner ensured their safety with one game to spare.

Rotherham cannot be caught by third-bottom Reading who, following their six-point deduction, currently hold the final relegation spot.

The Royals can now only leapfrog Huddersfield, who are three points above them, have a game in hand and a better goal difference.

Fourth-placed Middlesbrough have already secured a play-off berth but were hoping to pass Luton.

Instead, Michael Carrick’s team lost Anfernee Dijksteel to a straight red card just before half-time and could find no way back once Odoffin netted three minutes into the second half.