Wolfsburg beat Arsenal to reach Women’s Champions League final

Wolfsburg will play Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final after Pauline Bremer’s last-gasp winner sealed a dramatic victory against Arsenal on Monday.

The Germans won 3-2 in the semi-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium as Bremer’s goal in the closing seconds of extra time sealed a 5-4 aggregate success.

Stina Blackstenius put Arsenal ahead, with Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp netting for Wolfsburg before Jennifer Beattie levelled for the Gunners, setting the stage for Bremer’s decisive goal.