Commander among 7 terrorists rounded up in North Waziristan IBO

Security forces on Monday apprehended seven terrorists including their commander during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan district.

“Resultantly, 7 terrorists, including terrorist commander Mehtab alias Lala belonging to Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, were successfully apprehended by security forces,” the military’s media wing said.

The apprehended terrorists have been involved in numerous terrorist activities, especially target killings against security forces as well as innocent citizens, and were highly wanted by the security agencies.

“Locals of the area appreciated Security Forces’ operation and assured of their support in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” it added.