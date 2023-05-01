Abducted girl from Karachi murdered and buried in Lahore

On April 22, the first day of Eidul Fitr, Nishter Colony police reached Meo Colony graveyard, where some people had buried a girl. According to the Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Shabbir Hussain Awan, the heirs of the deceased girl left before the police reached the graveyard.

A gravedigger told the police party that the heirs dug the grave by themselves and buried the girl. The gravedigger told them further that the heirs of the deceased told them that she had fallen from the rooftop and died.

However, here is a question that how has the management of the graveyard allowed the heirs of the deceased to burry her without completing legal formalities.

Lahore police received information from Karachi police that an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped from Surjani Town and, according to her father, she was killed by the kidnapper. As per information provided by Karachi police, the murderers took the body of the girl to the Meo Colony graveyard for burial.

The kidnappers made a phone call to the father of the kidnapped girl and told him that they had killed his daughter over the non-payment of ransom money and that they would bury her in the Meo Colony graveyard.

Fareeda Bibi, daughter of Attaullah, was kidnapped from her house in Surjani Town on March 26. Later, the kidnappers demanded the parents of the girl pay Rs 3.5 million for her release.

Surjani Town police have registered a FIR no: 278/23 under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under ten years of age) and 34 (common intentions) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Attaullah, the father of the victim, told Samaa Digital that Fareeda was kidnapped by her maternal uncles. Sharing details, the victim’s father said that he belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and he had sold a piece of land there a few months ago.

He claimed that the land was owned by his grandparents, and my brothers-in-law knew that I got my share from my family. He maintained that they asked my wife for payment as, according to his brothers-in-law, they have equal rights to the money I have received from my family.

Attaullah told that he refused to give them the money he received, and a few days later, my daughter was kidnapped from my house. He told further that they took the victim to KPK first and moved her to Lahore the previous month.

The victim’s father claimed that he had identified the kidnappers and told the investigating officer that his daughter was kidnapped by her maternal uncles, but he does not take an interest in this case. Mukhtar Ali, the investigating officer (IO), told the victim’s father to pay money and get her daughter.

Attaullah said that he was ready for the payment and requested the abductors to hand over the girl first, but they were insisting on the payment first. He claimed that he knew that they would kill his daughter even after payment, and they did the same.