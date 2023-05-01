Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of Pakistan

The weather in Karachi, the country’s metropolis, turned pleasant as many areas of Karachi experienced heavy rain on Monday evening, breaking a long spell of dry weather, with the Meteorological Department predicting possibility of rain with strong winds and thunder in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rain was reported in various areas of Karachi, including Malir Halt, University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Model Colony, Airport, Gulzar-e-Hijri, and their surrounding areas.

On the other hand, according to the Meteorological Department, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and North Punjab may experience isolated heavy rain or hailstorms, while other parts of the country are expected to remain dry.

As per the current synoptic situation, the upper and central regions of the country are being impacted by a western wave.

On Monday, heavy rainfall and hailstorms were reported in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, some places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and North Punjab also experienced heavy rain and hailstorms.

During the past 24 hours, the rain-wind thunderstorm occurred in Upper Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan at isolated places. The weather remained dry in other parts of the country.