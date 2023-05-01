Why are most humans right-handed?

Have you ever wondered why most people are right-handed? A new study suggests that it could be an evolutionary adaptation to combat.

While left-handed people may have had an advantage in fighting, they were also more likely to be mortally wounded due to the position of the heart.

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden and Chester University in the UK propose that the heart’s location in the left hemithorax makes the left side of the chest vulnerable to a fatal blow during combat.

Also read: Wooden transistor breakthrough: Greener, more sustainable future for electronics

Whichever hand holds the weapon changes the way the chest is exposed in battle. A left-handed grip rotates the left side of the chest towards the opponent, leaving the heart exposed.

On the other hand, a right-handed grip rotates the heart away from the opponent, reducing the risk of a fatal blow.

Although lefties may be better fighters, their disadvantage in combat could have resulted in a smaller left-handed population.

Also read: Earth-like planet discovered: Exoplanet research takes a huge leap forward!

The study suggests that early ancestors who preferred using their right forelimb in combat had a lower risk of a mortal wound, giving them a fighting advantage and leading to a greater frequency of right-handedness.

While this is still a hypothesis based on speculation, it sheds new light on the longstanding mystery of why most people are right-handed.

The study provides an intriguing insight into the role of combat in shaping human evolution and raises further questions about the nature of human asymmetry.