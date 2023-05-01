Is Wahaj Ali hinting about new project with Ayeza Khan?

Lollywood sensation Wahaj ali, and widely-known actor Ayeza Khan, shared stories on their official Instagram handles, hinting at something, which appeared to be a disagreement.

Both the stars have been stealing the limelight every now and then with their unmatched and successful acting. Wahaj Ali aced the showbiz soon after his drama serial “Tere Bin” went on-air, where the actor could be seen playing the role of Murtasim Khan alongside his co-star Yumna Zaidi as Meerab, the drama immediately caught attention as fans went crazy over Murtasim and Meerab’s chemistry.

On the other hand, Ayeza Khan’s latest project was the rom-com drama “Chand Tara”featuring Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor playing the couple in the Ramadan special drama. The drama gained immense love for its lights hearted comedy and soft storyline.

“Tere Bin” star posted a story on his Instagram account that said, “You can’t always be right @ayezakhan.ak, Yahan Mein (Highlighted in red) theek hoon.” Meaning that his fellow actor Ayeza Khan not always be right and this time he is right.

In response to Wahaj Ali’s story, Ayeza also reposted his story with the caption, “Mein (Highlighted in Red) har baat social media par karna pasand nahi karti @wahaj.official.” Meaning that she does not prefer sharing everything on social media.

The stories from both the stars might be indicating their upcoming project, as it can be seen in their story, they both specifically highlighted the word “Mein” in red colour, and there is a possibility that they were trying to hint their fans about some future drama. Fans are overwhelmed with Wahaj and Ayeza individually already, though they seem super-excited to see their favourite stars as a couple on-screen. It is yet to be disclosed if it is a project or a part of some new trend.