Fans Criticize “Tere Ishq Ke Naam” for similarity in storyline

New drama serial “Tere Ishq Ke Naam,” written by Maha Malik and directed by Ahmad Bhatti, has stirred up some controversy among fans. The drama, stars Hiba Bukhari, Usama Khan, Zaviyar Nauman and Yashma Gill in leading roles, and the first episode has already garnered 3.2 million views.

However, some fans have criticized the show for having a similar storyline to the drama serial “Mujhey Pyaar Hua Tha.” Moreover, fans have also expressed their disappointment with the casting of the drama, particularly Zaviyar Nauman’s lead role. One Twitter user, posted a comment expressing surprise at Nauman’s casting over Usama Khan, writing, “I have nothing against Zaviyar Nauman but how is it that he’s landed the lead role and Osama Khan is given the second main lead??? like what?”

Other users echoed concerns, with one suggesting that Nauman’s casting was due to nepotism. They pointed out that Nauman’s acting in “Mujhey Pyar Hua Tha” wasn’t great, yet he was still working with Wahaj, a well-known actor. Another user expressed their frustration with the producers, writing, “Producers are blind.” Another user even questioned Nauman’s qualifications, asking, “Whose son is he? He managed to get the role beside Wahaj as well, his acting is also not good, sorry, no offense.”

Some fans did come to Nauman’s defense, with one stating that his acting was good in “Sang E Mah.” However, overall, the criticism of Nauman’s casting has been quite vocal.

Despite the controversy, “Tere Ishq Ke Naam” continues to attract attention, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode. Only time will tell if the show can live up to the hype and quell the concerns of its detractors.