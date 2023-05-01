Sonam Kapoor trolled for ramp walk video as performance at King Charles III’s coronation

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor is set to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the UK, making her the only Indian celebrity invited to the event.

Following the announcement, a parody Twitter account shared a video of Kapoor’s 2019 ramp walk, where she twirls in a designer outfit, leading many users to assume it was her coronation performance. However, the video was not related to the event, and some users trolled her on social media.

As per a report, Kapoor will appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance introducing the Commonwealth virtual choir at the coronation ceremony. She currently lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son, Vayu. The users trolled her walk, objected the way she twirled and moved with performing classical dance steps. One user wrote, “Who invited Sonam & on what basis?,” another wrote, “India did great sending their tier 3 artist to perform in a country which is depreciating tremendously.” A netizen also commented, “It’s good to send sub-standard and below par talent to any Britsh event.”

The Buckingham Palace recently released a statement providing further details on the ceremonial, celebratory, and community events that will take place during the Coronation Weekend, between May 6 and May 8, 2023. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the monarch’s role today, looking towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. The weekend includes a concert on May 7 featuring several performers, including Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Kapoor.

While the inclusion of Sonam Kapoor in the guest list has been well-received, the confusion caused by the parody Twitter account shows was the start of the “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” star. Nevertheless, Kapoor’s spoken word performance is sure to be a memorable addition to the coronation ceremony, as it celebrates the coming reign of King Charles III.