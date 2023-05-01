Earth-like planet discovered: Exoplanet research takes a huge leap forward!

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery about an exoplanet located 670 light years away.

Using a new method of analysis, researchers were able to identify a “rare kind of metal” called terbium in the planet’s atmosphere.

This exciting breakthrough provides insight into the unique mix of elements present in the planet’s atmosphere and sheds light on how exoplanets evolve over time.

Also read: Scientists use brain scans and AI to ‘decode’ thoughts

The exoplanet, KELT-9, is the hottest known to humans with a temperature of 4,000 degrees Celsius.

The discovery of terbium, which is not found easily in nature, is particularly surprising and has never been found in any other exoplanet’s atmosphere.

According to Nicholas Borsato, a PhD student in astrophysics at Swedish Lund University, “the better we get to know these planets, the greater chance we have of finding Earth 2.0 in the future.”

Also read: Heed the reed: thatcher scientist on mission to revive craft

The study, published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics journal, is a testament to the advancements in measurement methods, allowing for a more detailed understanding of exoplanets and their atmospheres.

With over 5,000 exoplanets reported, this discovery highlights the vastness of our universe and the endless possibilities for further exploration.

This area of study remains fascinating for scientists and offers hope for discovering new life or at least an atmosphere suitable for living.