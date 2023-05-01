Kim Kardashian hits back at sister Kourtney over wedding feud

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have once again taken the media by storm after the release of the trailer for the upcoming season of their reality show, “The Kardashians.” The latest trailer features an ongoing feud between sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

In the clip, Kourtney accuses Kim of stealing her thunder at her wedding to Travis Barker in Italy. The Poosh founder wore a white lace dress by luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, with whom Kim had collaborated a few months before the wedding. Kourtney felt that her sister had used her wedding as a business opportunity and “stripped” her of her wedding vibes.

Kim, however, was confused by Kourtney’s accusations and claimed that she was unaware of her sister’s feelings. She stated that she had been mindful not to wear anything that Kourtney had worn to her wedding.

Now, it appears that Kim has taken a dig at Kourtney on her Instagram stories. The 42-year-old attended Usher’s concert with sister Khloe and shared updates of the event with her followers. In one of the stories, Kim and Khloe can be seen dancing to Usher’s track, with the caption “Nothing like having a sister.” Fans believe that Kim was hitting back at Kourtney with the caption.

This is not the first time that Kourtney and Kim have engaged in a public feud. They have had several verbal spats, especially during their reality shows. However, it remains to be seen how this latest incident will play out.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are eagerly anticipating the new season of “The Kardashians,” which is set to premiere soon. The show has been a massive success over the years, and fans are excited to see what drama and excitement the sisters will bring this time around.