PTI-govt talks postponed

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has announced that the third round of talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been adjourned to 9pm tomorrow (Tuesday) instead of 11am.

This decision was made with the mutual consent of the parties involved, according to Sanjrani.

The talks between the government and PTI are being held at the Senate Secretariat, and the change in timing was attributed to the engagement of the members of the negotiation panels.

As such, all eyes will be on the third round of talks tomorrow, with many hoping for a positive outcome that can help move the country forward.

The representatives of the government and PTI on Friday exchanged heated arguments during the second round of talks to decide on the elections.

As per reliable sources, during the negotiations, some heated arguments were exchanged among the participants, including strong statements from government member Khawaja Saad Rafique and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Sources further said that other leaders present in the meeting played a role in calming down the tense atmosphere after the heated exchange.

The meeting also discussed possible replacement of the two members who got emotional during the negotiations.