Kangana Ranaut expresses support for same-gender marriage

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for same-sex marriage during a recent media interaction in Haridwar. Responding to a question about the ongoing same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court of India, she said, “Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that.

When hearts have met, what can we say about people’s preferences?“ Her comments were widely shared on social media, with many praising her for openly supporting the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a tweet a few days earlier, Kangana had also shared her views on gender identity, saying, “Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In the modern world, we don’t even use words like actresses or female directors, we call them actors and directors.

What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed.“ She also urged people to keep their sexual preferences private and not to make them their identity.

Kangana’s comments on same-sex marriage and gender identity have received a positive response on Twitter, with many users appreciating her support for the LGBTQIA+ community. One person tweeted, “Not a fan of hers, but I respect her for this. She’s one of the only few celebrities to publicly express her support for the LGBTQIA+ community.” Another user called her “a liberal in the true sense.”

Kangana, who recently wrapped up filming for two upcoming movies, Emergency and Chandramukhi 2, is known for her outspoken views and has been involved in several controversies in the past. However, her latest comments on same-sex marriage have earned her praise and support from many.