Instagram’s music game just got stronger: Find out what’s new!

Instagram is set to introduce two exciting new music features, as announced by Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

Instagram users who enjoy pairing their photos with a fitting soundtrack will now be able to add songs to their photo post carousel.

This new feature has already been launched in some countries and will be available in more soon.

The current music feature on Instagram only allows users to add a few seconds of a song, making it challenging to find the right instrumental or lyrics that best complement their picture.

With the new feature, a longer portion of a song can be included, allowing posters to share multiple photos with one song’s vibe, and viewers to listen to more of the song.

In addition, Instagram is also testing a feature that enables users to add music to Notes, a function that works like a status update.

This feature will allow users to express their thoughts, feelings, or share what they are up to while choosing a song that matches their mood.

Instagram mutuals will be able to see the song, artist, and note.

While Zuckerberg did not disclose the countries where these features are currently available or when they will be accessible worldwide, Instagram users are eagerly anticipating their arrival.

These new music features will undoubtedly add a new dimension of creativity and expression to Instagram, further enhancing the user experience.