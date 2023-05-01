Historic milestone: Pakistan and Russia mark 75 years of relations

Pakistan and Russia on Monday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, exchanged congratulatory letters to celebrate the historic 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan and Russia enjoy close, multidimensional relations based on mutual goodwill and trust.

Bilateral ties are marked by cooperation in diverse areas, including economic, energy, and security. The two countries also consult at various multilateral fora on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

It is pertinent to mention that diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia were established on this day in 1948.