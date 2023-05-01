Met Gala 2023: A sneak peek into the most fashionable event of the year

The Met Gala, the annual fundraiser event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, is back and set to take place on May 1, 2023, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event, also known as the “Oscars of Fashion,” brings together celebrities, fashion icons, and designers for a night of glamour and fundraising.

This year’s theme for the Met Gala is “Fashion and the Environment.” According to Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, the theme is meant to “examine the relationship between fashion and the natural world.” The exhibit will showcase the ways in which the fashion industry is working to become more sustainable and highlight the impact of climate change on the environment.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

As always, the guest list for the Met Gala is highly coveted and exclusive. The guest list is curated by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who has final say on who gets an invite. In the past, the guest list has included a mix of Hollywood stars, fashion designers, musicians, and political figures.

View this post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Tickets for the event are notoriously expensive, with prices starting at $30,000 and going up to $300,000 for a table. However, guests are also expected to make significant donations to the Costume Institute, with total funds raised for the event reaching over $15 million in past years.

View this post on Instagram

This year’s co-chairs for the event include Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. The four are known for their unique style and influence in their respective fields.

View this post on Instagram

The Met Gala has become a cultural phenomenon, with fans eagerly anticipating the event each year. It is a showcase of fashion, creativity, and philanthropy, with funds raised from the event going towards the Costume Institute’s exhibitions and acquisitions. The Met Gala 2023 promises to be another memorable night of glitz and glamour, as well as a celebration of fashion’s role in addressing environmental issues.