Pixel 7a release date, price: What to expect from Google?

Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts as the upcoming Google Pixel 7a has been spotted in live unboxing images, hinting at two new color options.

The phone is seen in Arctic Blue and Charcoal Black, with the blue variant resembling the Barely Blue color option of the Pixel 4a in a tweet shared by a tipster, SnoopyTech.

The design shows a slightly raised rectangular camera module housing the rear LED flash unit and a center-aligned G from Google’s logo on the back, keeping the brand name design to a minimum.

Expected to launch soon, the Pixel 7a is rumored to be powered by the Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

It is also expected to feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it a perfect device for gaming and multimedia enthusiasts.

The dual rear camera unit is also expected to impress with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, alongside a 10.8-megapixel front camera sensor.

The phone is also rumored to pack a 4,400mAh battery with 20W wired charging support and wireless charging capabilities, promising up to 72 hours of backup.

While the Pixel 7a is expected to launch at the Google I/O event on May 10, the pricing is still a mystery. However, rumors suggest it could fall in the $450 to $500 range.

This upcoming device is anticipated to succeed the Pixel 6a, and reports indicate it could also come in an orange shade similar to the Kinda Coral color option of the Pixel 6. It will be exciting to see what Google has in store for us with this latest addition to its Pixel lineup.