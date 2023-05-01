Indian man flies to Pakistan to get married to love of his life

Love has no boundaries, and this was proven once again by an Indian young man who fell in love with a Pakistani girl on social media and transcended all boundaries.

Advocate Mahendra Kumar, hailing from Bombay, decided to tie the knot with his beloved Sanjugata Kumari, a resident of Karachi.

To make their wedding even more special, the couple chose the slogan ‘Samaa’, which means ‘union’ or ‘together’.

Despite the long-standing tensions and bitter rivalry between India and Pakistan, Mahendra and Sanjugata’s love story managed to transcend all boundaries.

They reached Sukkur, a city in Sindh province, to solemnize their union in a marriage hall.

The ceremony was attended by Sukkur Hindu Panchayat member, Leader of PPP Minority Wing Rajkumar, and others.

Speaking about their love story, Mahendra Kumar said that he fell in love with Sanjugata Kumari after connecting with her on social media.

He expressed his love, and to his delight, Sanjugata reciprocated.

“We named our wedding slogan ‘Samaa’ as we believe in bringing people together, regardless of their religion, caste, or nationality,” he added.

The wedding ceremony was a vibrant affair, with the groom and bride dancing to the beats of Sindhi songs.