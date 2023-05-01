Eidul Adha to fall on this day

Eidul Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 28, with the Day of Arafat expected to take place on June 27, according to astronomical calculations.

Astronomers predict that the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah will be born on Sunday June 18, at 8:38 PM after the conjunction. The new moon will remain visible in the sky of Saudi Arabia’s Makkah city for 29 minutes, and it will appear 36 minutes after sunset in Cairo on the same day.

Based on the astronomical calculations, the new moon of Dhu al-Hijjah is expected to be visible between 7 to 44 minutes after sunset in Arab and Islamic cities. This indicates that the month of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 Hijri will begin on Monday, June 19, 2023. The Day of Arafat will be observed on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, and Eidul Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The Festival of Sacrifice, also known as Eidul Adha, is a significant Islamic festival observed globally. Muslims come together for communal prayers, perform acts of generosity, and sacrifice an animal, usually a sheep, during the Eidul Adha celebrations.